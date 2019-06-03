Deadline to apply for Team Illinois Youth Police Camp is June 14

The Team Illinois Youth Police Camp is scheduled for July 14-20. This highly structured, weeklong residency camp for 13- to 17-year-olds emphasizes the principles of self-respect and service to others.

Hosted by Principia College in Elsah, the camp is made possible by many local sponsors and conducted by local police, sheriffs, social service agencies, Illinois National Guard and the Illinois State Police. Activities include military drill, sports and physical activities, fishing, life skills, police and military procedures, team building and more.

“This is an amazing camp that is guaranteed to challenge teens and encourage personal growth,” an Illinois State Police press release states.

This camp only costs $20 to attend. Teens and caregivers seeking additional information on the camp or to obtain an application should contact Sandy Voytas at (618) 346-3613. The deadline for application is June 14.

