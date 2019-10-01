Dedication of Mississippi River’s largest flag salutes first responders, veterans

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

Approximately 1,000 people gathered on the riverfront in Grafton on Saturday evening, snapping photos of veterans and first responders lined up under a long tent, preparing to carry and present the 80-foot flag that was to be dedicated that night.

Before the flooding in Grafton earlier this year, a 90-foot flagpole with a 30- by 50-foot flag was planned. When Marcus Lemonis of CNBC’s “The Profit” heard about the idea after a visit during this year’s flooding, he offered to donate a 130-foot flagpole and 40- by 80-foot flag instead, making it the largest free-flying flag on the Mississippi River. The TV personality turned down an invitation to speak, insisting the ceremony focus on veterans and first responders in the community instead.

“I sincerely hope that this dedication ceremony will give everyone in attendance a very clear and resounding idea of just how much our veterans and our first responders mean to this community and mean to this region,” Mayor Rick Eberlin said while opening the night’s program.

Every branch of the military and first responders was represented by speakers — even the Coast Guard, which was only found at the last minute when Eberlin spotted a Coast Guard hat on veteran Charlie Dalton’s head in the crowd.

“When the mayor asked me to do this, I didn’t realize he was the mayor,” the St. Charles resident said, laughing before his speech.

The only other non-Grafton native who spoke at the event was Allison Ringering on behalf of local firefighters and her late husband, Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering.

“In honoring these great men and women who live a life of service, I want to draw special attention to the families that stand behind them,” Ringering said in a speech that brought an emotional crowd to its feet. “Behind every man or woman who lives this life is a family: a wife or a husband and children, and we serve as well.”

After the speeches, a long procession of veterans and first responders carried the flag to the pole so it could be raised. Once it was finally at its full height, the heavy flag only rippled slightly in the light breeze, but the crowd went wild at the sight of the enormous star-spangled banner high above them. A reverent silence fell as a 21-gun salute and taps by the Grafton American Legion Post 648 ended the dedication.

As the crowd began to disperse, there was a snapping sound followed by renewed cheers as a random gust of wind straightened the flag to its full length for a brief moment.

