Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation commits $1.5 million

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois, will provide $1.5 million to help ensure Illinoisans continue to receive vital health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation is providing $500,000 to support the Illinois State Dental Society Foundation. It is also launching a $1 million emergency grants program to federally qualified health centers in Illinois.

The foundation grant will support efforts to expand access to oral health care. This includes help to provide equipment and supplies for future Mission of Mercy events in the state. The emergency grants program will support federally qualified health centers, which provide vital services to Illinoisans, including many who experience significant barriers to care.

Centers seeking grants should apply by May 29. Applications will be accepted online at deltadentalil.com/emergency-grant. Grant requests of up $50,000 will be considered.

While most Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation grants are specific to oral health, these emergency grants will be unrestricted to allow grant recipients the flexibility to allocate funds as needed in their communities during this pandemic.

“We are committed to the health, safety and well-being of Illinoisans,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “Healthcare workers are on the front line protecting and treating Illinoisans at a time of unprecedented need. We are proud to do our part by supporting these federally qualified health centers and their staff. We also recognize that the need will likely only grow as a result of this pandemic.”

The grants must support general operations of centers in Illinois, serving Illinois residents and having an active 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Priority will be given to those focused on providing health and wellness-related services during the pandemic to serve those most adversely impacted.

Funding from the grants can be used for a range of operational expenses, including salaries for medical providers, volunteer coordinators, rent, utilities, medical supplies and more. For more information, visit deltadentalil.com/emergency-grant.

