Delving into the local history of the Underground Railroad

Take a journey on the Underground Railroad in Alton during a series of two-hour guided shuttle tours Saturday, Feb. 23, sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

Seats are available for the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. tours, which will feature renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson. The shuttle tours begin at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets by phone, call the tourism bureau at (618) 465-6676 or (800) 258-6645. Tickets may also be purchased online at visitalton.com/shuttle. Advance ticket purchase is suggested because of the popular nature of these tours.

Robinson will be the conductor on these journeys, taking visitors to sites throughout Alton and Godfrey where escaped slaves took refuge as they worked their way to freedom about 150 years ago. While there were no railroad tracks or trains present on the Underground Railroad, the effort to find freedom from slavery resulted in a series of deliberate and organized safe places for those escaping bondage. Alton’s location in the free state of Illinois along the Mississippi River played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to freedom in the northern United States. Scattered throughout Alton and surrounding areas, remnants of this period in history still exist.

A few of the stops will include the Enos Apartments on Third Street, the New Bethel-Rocky Fork AME Church, and the Union Baptist Church.

New Bethel-Rocky Fork AME Church in Godfrey originated before the Civil War when free people and slaves crossed the Mississippi River to begin life in Illinois. According to the National Park Service, as early as 1816, Rocky Fork Church was one of the first free state stops for slaves escaping Missouri. In the 1830s, a more organized Underground Railroad route was established through the African Methodist Episcopal Church. This area continued to serve as both a way stop and escapee community after the Missouri Emancipation Proclamation of 1865.

Alton’s Union Baptist Church is one of the oldest black churches in Illinois. It was populated by free blacks and organized in 1836. John Anderson, Union Baptist’s founding pastor, was Alton abolitionist newspaper editor Elijah P. Lovejoy’s pressman prior to Lovejoy’s death in 1837 at the hands of an anti-abolitionist mob.

Shuttles are provided by Argosy Alton Casino. Additional tours are scheduled for March 30, April 27, May 25, and June 29. For more information or to make advance registrations, contact the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at (800) 258-6645 or go to VisitAlton.com.

