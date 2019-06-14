Democrat nominated to fill Madison County Board seat

Valentine

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler nominated an Edwardsville resident to fill the District 17 Madison County Board seat vacated two months ago.

Prenzler selected Victor Valentine Jr. to fill the seat left open by Democrat Ann Gorman, who resigned after moving out of her district. Board members will vote on Valentine’s nomination at Wednesday’s County Board meeting.

“I believe Mr. Valentine is well-qualified and will bring added value to the board,” Prenzler said.

Valentine, who works as a coordinator with at-risk youths at the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House in East St. Louis, said he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve his district and the residents of Madison County.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Valentine said.

Valentine is a Madison High School graduate and received a bachelor of science in marketing/business administration from Illinois State University. Following college, he moved to Edwardsville, where he’s lived the past 30 years with his wife, Rhoda, and their children.

