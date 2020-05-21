Democratic County Board members call for passage of Heroes Act

Democratic members of the Madison County Board are calling on Congress to pass the coronavirus relief package known as the HEROES Act, which includes nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments to support local essential workers, such as health workers and first responders.

“Our local governments are doing everything they can to keep critical workers like nurses and EMTs safe and paid during this pandemic,” said Kristen Novacich-Koberna, Madison County Board District 20 in Granite City. “We need our congressional delegation in Washington to step up and support this vital legislation that will not only provide relief to our local governments but also directly assist the families of Madison County in this unprecedented time.”

The resolution submitted during Wednesday night’s County Board meeting asks U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with congressmen John Shimkus, Rodney Davis, and Mike Bost, to support the HEROES Act, which would provide relief to critical workers, local governments, and working families in Madison County and across the country. The HEROES Act would also fund a second round of economic relief payments, expand small business loans, establish a new Heroes’ Fund, provide funds for hospitals and community health centers, and more.

“As elected officials, we have a duty to look out for working families in Madison County,” said Jack Minner, Madison County Board District 18 in Edwardsville. “This bill will certainly help the families in my district and throughout Madison County. Our federal representatives need to pass this important bill to provide the relief that our first responders, nurses, and the ‘little people’ who are sometimes forgotten like grocery workers, delivery drivers, and the other small business workers, who are keeping our county operating, desperately need.”

