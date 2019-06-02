Determination in the face of adversity

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Tendick creates and sells wood crafts, including fireplaces, furniture and decorative items.

The combination of chemotherapy and radiation proved challenging, Tendick says.

June 16, 2014, is a date that changed Stephanie Tendick’s life. That was the date she was diagnosed with stage 1b1 cervical adenocarcinoma, commonly referred to as cervical cancer. Her doctors told her she had two months to two years to live.

Her first reactions were shock and fear.

“I just kept looking at my children and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to live. I still have to raise my kids,’” she says.

Tendick has three sons: Trevor, 17; Tyler, 15; and Travis, 14.

“They were still very young at that time,” she says.

She credits her local doctor with pursuing tests to confirm the diagnosis after conflicting results from some of the diagnostic procedures. The cancer was finally confirmed in two of her lymph nodes, as well as the cervix.

She pursued treatment for about a year but was frustrated with the lack of progress she was making. She says she was nevertheless determined to overcome the disease. She began doing intense research on cancer treatment options and eventually turned to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Chicago. She says the facility made the difference in effectively treating the disease.

She says CTCA provided full support for her and her family during the treatment process.

“They gave me complete peace of mind from the start,” she says. “The team there is remarkable.”

One of the greatest reassurances was that it was not a revolving door of doctors. She explains there was a team dedicated to her that did not change.

The path toward the cure was a gauntlet of sometimes daunting treatments. Tendick, her husband, Thomas, and their children initially went to Chicago for two weeks, where she underwent an array of diagnostic tests. After being allowed to return home for only a week after the tests, the family went back to Chicago and stayed for six weeks. Tendick underwent extensive radiation and chemotherapy treatments on almost a daily basis during that time.

She says she never felt she had extremely adverse effects from the disease, but that the treatments were challenging. She had six rounds of chemotherapy during that six weeks, in addition to radiation treatments seven days a week every week.

“There was a lot of tiredness and dehydration,” she says. “In addition, the chemo and the radiation together could cause bad flareups.”

“That six-week treatment period is when I started my journey,” she says.

Following that period of intensive treatment, she was able to come home for two weeks to let her body rest. She had to return once a week for six more weeks to undergo internal radiation treatments.

“We would make the six-hour drive up on Sunday, have the treatments first thing on Monday morning, then make the return six-hour trip Monday afternoon when I had recovered enough to travel,” she says.

She explains since that treatment regimen concluded, she has had to return every three months over the years for testing and diagnostics.

“We drive up on Saturday. On Sunday I have CT scans, MRIs and blood work. Then, on Monday, I see the doctors,” she explains.

Tendick endured it all, always intent on beating the disease and never losing the focused determination of surviving for both herself and her family. Her persistence and endurance paid off. She says the cancer is in remission, and she will travel to Chicago on June 7 to attend a ceremony at the center celebrating five years of survival.

She explains the celebration is an elaborate, red-carpet affair where five-year survivors are presented with a gold leaf. Large tree sculptures in the facilities hold leaves for surviving patients and contain their name, hometown and diagnosis. Upon completion of the ceremony, the survivors place the gold leaf they were presented upon that sculpture. Tendick says she is very much looking forward to the event.

Tendick creates hobby woodcrafts, which she says is enjoyable and helps to take her mind off health issues. She creates a variety of finely finished items, including signs, fireplaces, decorative pieces and furniture. She sells the pieces on the furniture for sale group in Facebook Marketplace.

When asked what message she would give people, Tendick says she wants to stress the importance of getting regular checkups and annual pap smears.

“I know those are difficult,” she says. “But if not for a routine test, my cancer would have gone undiagnosed.”

She says the past five years have been full of emotion and have changed her life forever.

“Live every day,” she says. “Appreciate life. You never know what is going to happen.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter