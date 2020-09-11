Developer remodels Wood River apartment complex

KH Properties, a multifamily development and management company, announced the completion of its newest apartment community, Metro Apartments at Wood River. This 224-unit property was severely neglected and has undergone significant remodeling with all new exteriors including roofs, windows, siding, area lighting, and entry doors as well as almost all interiors.

Since its purchase in early 2018, most interiors have been upgraded with new vinyl plank wood flooring, cabinets, appliances, LED lighting, bathrooms, in-unit laundry rooms, and kitchens. This market rate property has been improved since purchase from 45 percent occupancy and now operates at 100 percent occupancy where the focus is on building a community that residents are pleased to call their home. Future planned upgrades include parking lots and site work.

“The goal of this project has always been to restore these strong rental properties back to the Wood River market and provide an attractive property with an exceptional location to our residents and their families,” CEO Jeff Kreutz said. “Bringing this apartment complex community back to relevance has been a huge win for both us and the community and serves as a great example of what KH Properties is all about.”

The property consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a heavy mix of two-bedroom (1,000-square-foot) townhomes perfectly suited for families. Its location on the outskirts of St. Louis is near retail, restaurants, parks, baseball fields, rec centers, and a strong labor market at major job hubs which all make this an attractive property for a wide audience of potential renters. It is less than nine miles from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and only five minutes from downtown Alton shopping and casinos. The Great River Road, with unlimited outings for the family, is nearby as well.

KH Properties, founded by Jeff Kreutz and Matthew Hoffman in 2002, has completed 18 large-scale projects over the last 19 years. The Metro Apartments at Wood River community is the latest of the many projects and the most recent of four in the Southwestern Illinois area.

