Dining event raises $50,000 for American Cancer Society

American Cancer Society

The 2020 Farm to Table To-Go Culinary Event presented by MRHFM Law Firm was a pivot for the organization where creativity and determination paid off. More importantly, money raised will go to the society's mission priorities of supporting critical cancer research. In Illinois, more than 70,000 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2020, so the need for answers is urgent.

"The genuine support and compassionate hearts of our sponsors, vendors, community supporters and everyone touched by cancer made this a success," Community Development Manager Alissa Fuhrmann said.

ACS secured funds through pre-solicited sponsorships, a floral centerpiece raffle featuring designs by Grimm & Gorly Flowers & Gifts, and an online silent auction during the week of the event. Instead of event tickets this year, 175 to-go tote bags were available and included food from 13 vendors across the Metro East; the totes were sold out. Ticketholders picked up their totes at host sponsor Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

The event was presented by sponsor Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd Law Firm, which is exclusively dedicated to mesothelioma victims and their families. Patron sponsors were Edward Jones, Helmkamp Construction, and OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Supporting Sponsors were 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, the Gori Law Firm, Piasa Motor Fuels, Prairie Farms, and Scott Credit Union.

The event helps fund breakthrough research, advocacy and the 24/7 National Cancer Information Center (1-800-227-2345), all of which have contributed to a 29 percent decrease in cancer death rates between 1991-2017.

Learn more about Farm to Table at www.acsfarmtotable.com