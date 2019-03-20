Don’t fall for spoofing scams, police advise

Madison County Sheriff's Office

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday from an area resident reporting a common telephone scam.

The caller pretended to be a member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the resident there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. The scammer requested the resident send him a cashier’s check as bond, in lieu of an arrest.

The resident recognized this as a scam because she was aware law enforcement will not call people to notify them of a warrant, or ask them to post bond via a cashier’s check, money order, or green dot prepaid cards.

“If you are truly wanted, law enforcement will arrest you on the warrant and request bond once you are in custody, not while talking to you on the phone,” Capt. T. Mike Dixon wrote in a Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. “Please do not fall for this scam; simply hang up, even if the calling number is the same as the Sheriff’s Office or your local police departments. These individuals are using a common phone number spoofing application to make it appear as if they are calling you from a police department phone number.”

