Don’t forget your furry friends

The COVID-19 pandemic has humanity focused on safety and well-being while still trying to support human services and businesses, and its furry friends might get forgotten in the shuffle.

Pets and businesses dedicated to their welfare are also hurting through trying times. Club Paws Inc. in Alton, established in 2008, is one of those businesses.

Club Paws has been closed since Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the stay-at-home directive. Dedicated to daycare and boarding of dogs, business closures had an immediate effect on them.

“The first week we lost over $9,000 in boarding,” proprietor Jackie Spiker said. “We’re going to lose probably $21,000 in April, so that’s $30,000 we’ve lost having to close our doors.”

Prior to the closing, Club Paws was a happening and fun facility for dogs and workers.

“It’s a busy place,” Spiker said. “There are 75 dogs a day for doggy day care on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They come in and most are regulars and we have them in groups so they can play. We offer exercise, social skills and manners, just like you would with your kids at child daycares. It’s the same concept.

“In one day, that was all gone and I can’t explain the gut punch I felt when I walked in and there were no clients.”

Spiker had to cut staff to sustain the blow of lost revenue. There are still dogs on site, boarded for area rescues. Those dogs now have to remain at Club Paws through the shutdown.

Cutting staff was hard for Spiker to deal with.

“I had 12 on staff, and I’m down to 5,” she said. “We still have 25 rescue dogs because Club Paws has always given back to the community by housing and allowing rescues to board their dogs for free. We have a certain space provided for those dogs. I need to maintain their well-being.”

“I had to triage the staff and by triage I looked at who lives at home, who is married and has a partner with income. The ones that live at home with a support system, those were the staff that I laid off. The staff I have, this is their bread and butter. I will do everything I can to take care of those people. I can take care of 20 dogs myself, but I couldn’t sleep at night if I felt that my staff may be hungry and not able to afford food. I want to take care of the people that depend on this job for their well-being. These people are important. They aren’t numbers; they have names.”

Spiker is dipping into her savings to keep staff working. Rescues provide food for the dogs still at Club Paws and Spiker said it’s $10 per dog, or $250 a month ,to keep them fed. There are plenty of toys, beds and caring to keep them comfortable, too.

Even reopening will be a slow process with doggy day care. The dogs will have to reacclimate themselves, meaning 75 dogs won’t be able to be thrown all together again right away.

“We’ll have to slowly reintroduce the dogs and help them mesh again, because 30 days is a long time to lose those social skills,” Spiker said.

She urges the public and her normal clients to think of ways to support Club Paws through this pandemic.

“If people have friends that use Club Paws for doggy day care or boarding, go buy a gift certificate,” Spiker said. “That money will ensure we can pay the staff we’re trying to keep right now and it will help us reopen when this is over. They can go directly to www.clubpawsinc.com and they’ll see the gift certificates or the straight donations to help the business reopen. Unlike other service businesses like the restaurants, we don’t really have anything to offer the public to keep us in business during this time.”

Club Paws Inc.

299 E. Elm St., Alton

(618) 463-9983

email: info@clubpawsinc.com

clubpawsinc.com

Club Paws on Facebook