Donations roll in to support Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation despite Duck Pluckers cancellation

× Expand The EMS staff at Alton Memorial Hospital want to thank all of the sponsors, donors, volunteers and supporters of the 2020 Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball for their unwavering support. Pictured (from left) are EMS Manager Jason Bowman, Squad Leader Matt Jolly, EMT Brandon Droste, EMT Rose Hand, Paramedic Harold Brooks and Paramedic Madison Roam.

As staff at Alton Memorial Hospital focus on responding to COVID-19 and protecting patients, staff and the community, the Riverbend has once again responded with overwhelming support.

The pandemic forced Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation to cancel the 12th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball, originally scheduled for June and then August.

“We were hopeful that we’d be able to gather again at NILO Farms to raise money to purchase a new ambulance for the hospital,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of the foundation. “During this evolving health crisis, the planning committee and the foundation have been encouraged and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support.”

Even without an event, $67,299 was raised for the Duck Pluckers Ball fund. The donations will be used to purchase an ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital, or if approved by the Foundation Board of Directors, for immediate patient care needs at the hospital.

“Our Duck Pluckers donors and supporters are true heroes,” said George Milnor, chairman of the foundation’s Board of Directors. “There’s no finer proof of that than their continuing, tremendous financial support — even during this pandemic. We thank you for helping us meet the unique and stressful challenges of the time so that we may continue assisting the hospital in providing excellent care for the communities it serves. Truly, this is impressive support at a critical time.”

To donate to the 2020 Duck Pluckers Fund or Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, visit https://altonmemorialhealthservicesfoundation.org/donate/

The foundation and Alton Memorial Hospital staff would like to thank the 2020 Duck Pluckers planning committee and the remarkable people, organizations, small businesses and corporations who supported the 2020 Duck Pluckers Ball:

Bull's Eye Sponsors

The Honorable Barry and Gaye Julian

Simmons Hanly Conroy

Trophy Buck Sponsors

Tech Mahindra

Bass Buster Sponsors

Alton Memorial Hospital Medical Staff

Helmkamp Construction

TEAMHealth

The Gori Law Firm

Werts Welding & Tank Service

Poacher Sponsors

1st Mid-America Credit Union

Alton Materials

American Response Vehicles

Anders CPAs + Advisors

Bethesda Health Group/Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy

Carrollton Bank

The Homer Clark Family

Healogics

HeplerBroom LLC

JEN Mechanical Inc.

Kane Mechanical

Krilogy Financial

Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation

George and Laurie Milnor

Olin Corporation Winchester Division

Chad M. Opel, CFP of Visionary Wealth Advisors

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery

Piasa Management

Roberts Motors

St. Louis Trust Company

Special Thanks To

Adams Development Co.

Aerie's Resort

ALLGLASS Window Cleaning

Altitude Trampoline Park - Glen Carbon

Alton Cracker Factory

Alton Farm & Home Supply

Alton Haunted Odyssey

Alton Refrigeration

Backyard Dreams

Bluff City Grill

Bollini Taxidermy

Bowl Haven

CNB Bank & Trust

Chameleon Integrated Services

Clayton Valet & Parking Management

Colman's Country Campers

Cope Plastics

Dick's Flowers

Donnewald Distributing

Duke Bakery

Edison's Entertainment Complex

Freer Auto Body

GCS Credit Union

The Glendale Riders

Brad and Jeanne Goacher

Grafton Trail Rides

Hamilton Fabrication & Steel Supply

Keith Jackson

K&K Metal Works

Loading Dock

Lockhaven Golf Course

Maneke Jewelers

Mike Mathus

Mississippi Mud Pottery

Missouri Botanical Garden

Morrison Healthcare

My Just Desserts

NILO Farms

Old Bakery Beer Company

Picture This & More

Phoenix Textile Corporation

Pope Animal Hospital

Premier Rentals

PRP Wine Tasting

Ringneck Ranch Inc.

Stephen and Jane Saale

Schlafly Tap Room

Schneider Graphics

Sievers Kennels

Southwestern Archery

St. Peters Hardware & True Value Rental

State Street Market

Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction

The Magic House

Tractor Supply Alton

United Site Services

West Star Aviation

Woodlands Golf Course

Your 2020 Duck Pluckin' Planning Committee Members

Joanne Adams

Jason Bowman

Rusty Ingram

Gaye Julian

Marlene Lewis

Martha Morse

Kristen Ryrie

Nancy Simpson

Jeanne Truckey

