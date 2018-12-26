Donors roll up their sleeves for KSHE blood drive

Volunteer blood donors provided 2,232 donations in the Dec. 14-15 KSHE Winter Blood Drive. Donations from the KSHE Winter Blood Drive will provide a much-needed boost to the region’s blood supply during the holidays.

Nine blood drive locations featured live broadcasts by the KSHE Morning Rock Show, Favazz, Nick Bacott, and John Mintert. Donors received the coveted KSHE Blood Drive T-shirt, which has become a collector’s item in the drive’s 35-year history. Donors were also entered in a drawing for nine pairs of tickets to see El Monstero, which is playing a series of six sold-out concerts at The Pageant (one pair of tickets awarded from each of the nine blood drive locations).

The drive started in 1989 to support the blood supply during this critical time of year. Since that time, the KSHE audience has become a reliable base of support for the blood supply during the summer and holiday season. Nearly 4,000 listeners participate in the July and December blood drives every year. Since its inception, KSHE listeners have donated enough blood to possibly help benefit up to 441,000 people in need.

Blood components are in constant use year-round, but the rate of blood donation decreases during November and December. During holiday weeks, the blood center loses more than 1,000 donations and since several holidays occur back to back during these two months, it can be difficult to replenish supplies. Weather can also be a factor this time year, with the potential for snow and ice to cancel blood drives or decrease donor turnout.

For more information about the 2018 Winter Blood Drive, contact KSHE’s Kristen Lewis at (314) 983-6000 or klewis@kshe95.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter