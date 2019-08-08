Downtown fever: Melting Pot Market is a big attraction in Granite City

v

Julie McKinney talks to a customer.

After 10 years, the Melting Pot Market continues to be one of Granite City’s most popular destinations.

Just ask resident Debbie Zimmerman.

“It’s pretty nice out here,” Zimmerman said. “It has made a big difference since it started in the downtown area.”

The European-style outdoor event is the first Saturday of every month from May to October at Civic Park and features a variety of vendors with local arts and crafts, food items and live music. The event is part of Alfresco Productions.

“I think what it does is that it brings our community together,” co-coordinator Mechelle Smith said. “It brings people from the surrounding communities into Granite City. It brings more people into Granite City to see what Granite City has to offer.”

The Melting Pot has happened four times this year, including Aug. 3.

“We have over 85 vendors that have signed up,” co-coordinator Kim Arguelles said. “Some of them come monthly. Some of them come a couple of times throughout the season, depending on their schedules. There’s always a little bit of something different here. There always new vendors every month and we’re getting bigger by each month.”

Granite City entrepreneur Brenda Whitaker, who owns the Garden Gate Tea Room, Downtown Diner and Novel Idea Bookstore and More, came up with the idea of the event in 2009.

“I think it’s helping the community,” Zimmerman said. “Brenda does so much here. She’s brought a lot to the downtown area.”

Zimmerman, who has been living in Granite City for 60 years, has been working at the event since its inception. She sells items such as homemade pies and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

“I had the same spot ever since I started coming,” Zimmerman said. “My daughter-in-law picked it out for me.”

Roger Tracy, another Granite City resident, also has been working at the event since it started 10 years ago. He sells greeting cards.

“I have a great time with it,” Tracy said. “I used to own the hot dog cart, but it just got to be too much for me to keep up with.”

Christine Nelson, a 1986 GCHS graduate who lives in Edwardsville, got to showcase her salsa business at the Melting Pot on Aug. 3. She introduced Salsa Queen Salsa in May and the product is selling at about 20 Metro East retail spots.

“I really like it,” said Nelson, who co-owns the business with her husband, Wayne. “Downtown Granite City comes alive.”

Nelson said Smith invited her to come to the event.

“We’re friends,” she said. “She called me up and she was organizing everything and she said, ‘You really need to come out with your salsa.’”

A pair of authors — Sela Carsen of Edwardsville and Ticia Rani of Belleville — also participated.

“It is something new for the Melting Pot to bring in local authors,” said Rani, who had her first book published in February. “We actually have done pretty well. Believe it or not, people like books.”

Arguelles said she’s thrilled the event takes place in a growing downtown area that includes businesses such as the Downtown Diner, Clancy’s Brewery and the Granite City Cinema.

“We’re trying to get more people down here to know that this is an awesome place to come shop,” she said.

Bob Griffin and Bill Baumann of the Bob Griffin Duo perform at the Melting Pot Market.