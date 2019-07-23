Dr. Aaron Omotola to lead United Way campaign

Omotola

Dr. Aaron Omotola of BJCMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has been named campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“Because of its longstanding history and expertise, United Way is uniquely positioned to identify and address the needs of our region,” Omotola said. “I am proud to serve as this year’s campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division, and I look forward to working with the many generous individuals and companies who support United Way and its work in our community.”

Omotola has been with BJC Medical Group since 2010 and on the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton for the past 9 years. He serves as the team physician for many institutions, including Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, Edwardsville High School, Lewis and Clark Community College, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He was previously the assistant team physician for the New Orleans Saints during their NFL Super Bowl championship season, and the New Orleans Hornets, Loyola University and University of New Orleans basketball teams. Omotola received his bachelor’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and his medical doctorate from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. His training includes time at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Charles R. Drew University, Louisiana State University and the Ochsner Clinic Foundation Program in New Orleans.

Omotola is actively involved in his community and previously served as a board member for the American Red Cross Southwestern Illinois Chapter, Boy Scouts of America Lewis and Clark Council and the BJC Community Physician Advisory Board. He has received several honors in his career, including the Emerging Leader Award from Alton Memorial Hospital, Xavier University’s 40 under 40 in 2015 and Best of the Best Orthopedic Doctor by Hearst Illinois Media Group in 2018.

“Dr. Omotola is an excellent leader whose passion and generosity go a long way in helping people in the Metro East through United Way,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. “We are so grateful for his support and leadership as chair of our division this year and look forward to another great campaign.”

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping more than 100,000 people in these communities in 2018. Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health; and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, will serve as co-chairs of the 2019 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter