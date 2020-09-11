Dr. Daniel Berg joins Family Physicians of Bethalto

Berg

Dr. Daniel Berg is an experienced board-certified family medicine physician who has started practice at Family Physicians of Bethalto, 163 E. Bethalto Drive.

Patients of any age can visit Berg for all primary care needs, including annual wellness exams, well-baby and well-child exams, vaccinations, sports physicals, and more. He also treats acute illnesses such as cough, cold, and flu symptoms, fevers, respiratory illness, rashes, and minor injuries.

Berg also helps his patients manage chronic conditions and achieve their maximum level of health. He treats asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart failure, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, tobacco cessation, and more.

“I enjoy getting to know my patients and their families in order to understand the whole picture,” Berg said. “This helps me plan how to help my patients achieve their best optimal health. By listening to the patient and educating them on treatment options, I make the patient the center of the visit.”

When Berg chose to practice family medicine, it was important to him that he be able to take care of patients in all stages of life. He enjoys working with patients in a primary care setting to promote wellness and help them live healthy lives.

Berg earned his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his internship and residency with Cook County Health and Hospitals System in Chicago.

Berg’s office can be contacted at (618) 433-6490.