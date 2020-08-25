Dr. Raj Patel joins staff at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Patel

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is welcoming Dr. Raj Patel to its staff.

Patel has been an independent physician in the Riverbend for more than 20 years and often served patients of OSF HealthCare. He holds the position of medical director for internal medicine for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and serves on the Medical Executive Committee. Patel specializes in internal medicine, applying his expertise to diagnose, treat and offer compassionate care for adults across the spectrum from preventative care and chronic disease management, to treatment of complex illness.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Raj Patel to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dennis Sands said. “His reputation among his patients is as good as it gets. He is professional, smart, compassionate, trustworthy – all of the things that you want your doctor to be. He absolutely exemplifies the mission of OSF HealthCare to ‘serve with the greatest care and love’ and we are excited for him to officially join the OSF HealthCare family.”

Before a blessing of his office last Friday, an OSF HealthCare tradition, Patel said he is excited to no longer have to worry about the administration and business side of running his own practice.

“I look forward to focusing on why I got into medicine in the first place – to provide the greatest care to my patients,” he said.

Patel received his medical education from NHL Municipal Medical College in India in 1970 and his master of surgery from K.M. School of Postgraduate Medicine in Research, India, in 1982. He completed his internal medicine residency at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1990.

Patel’s office is at 404 W. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto. For information, call (618) 377-6410.

