DREAM Collective to host webinar Friday

Ward

The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a webinar featuring LaWanda Ward at 2 p.m. Friday.

Ward, an assistant professor of education and research associate in the Center for the Study of Higher Education at the Penn State College of Education, will speak on the topic Still Searching for Justice: Free speech and anti-Blackness in U.S. Higher Education.

Register for the webinar at http://bitly.ws/8Q2T.

Ward’s commitment to social justice, equity and inclusion in higher education is influenced by her family of educators. Her research agenda centers on critically analyzing legal issues in higher education, including race-conscious admissions, free speech and academic freedom.

This is the second public offering coordinated by the DREAM Collective. The collective is committed to serving the Southern Illinois and greater St. Louis area through supporting community members, educational organizations and professionals in the process of naming, addressing and dismantling racism through education, advocacy and mobilization.

Its team of faculty activists seeks to create effective programming and foster cultural competency in responsive educators and community members. Members include School of Education, Health and Human Behavior Dean Robin Hughes and education faculty Jennifer Hernandez, Jessica Krim, J.T. Snipes and Nate Williams.

For more information, visit the DREAM Collective on Facebook at @DREAMCollective20, Twitter at @DREAMcollect20 or Instagram at @DREAMCollective20, or email TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter