DREAM Collective to host webinar on institutional racism

Lori Stone Sirtosky Scheurich

The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a webinar featuring Jim Scheurich at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Scheurich is an anti-racist, community activist scholar committed to addressing the institutional and structural inequities and injustices within educational and community contexts.

Scheurich formerly led the doctoral program in Urban Education Studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Prior to that, he was a professor at the University of Texas at Austin for 12 years and at Texas A&M University for eight years. His research interests include anti-racism, equity, and inclusion in schools and communities.

Register for the webinar at siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/.

Scheurich helped start and now serves as president of the Indianapolis Public Schools Community Coalition, an organization committed to local control of Indianapolis Public Schools and the success of its students. He has also worked with the Indianapolis-based Kheprw Institute, a Black-led grassroots community organization committed to youths and community empowerment, for nearly seven years.

This is the third public offering coordinated by the DREAM Collective. The collective is committed to serving the Southern Illinois and greater St. Louis area through supporting community members, educational organizations and professionals in the process of naming, addressing and dismantling racism through education, advocacy and mobilization.

Its team of faculty activists seeks to create effective programming and foster cultural competency in responsive educators and community members. Members include education faculty Jennifer Hernandez, Jessica Krim, J.T. Snipes, Nate Williams, and SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior Dean Robin Hughes.

For more information, visit the DREAM Collective on Facebook at @DREAMCollective20, Twitter at @DREAMcollect20 or Instagram at @DREAMCollective20, or email TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu.

