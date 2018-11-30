Dream weaver

× Expand Volunteers help unload the semi-trailer following the 2017 Fill Santa’s Semis holiday drive hosted by Dream Home Charities in Wood River.

In its seventh year now, a vision that began as a trolley full of toys to give away at Christmas time has evolved into a bigger reality for Sherry Gilleland and the Wood River-based Dream Home Charities.

“In 2012, I had the vision of filling a trolley full of toys, and we did,” Gilleland said. “In 2013, I decided I wanted to fill a school bus with toys and nonperishable food items, and again we did. In 2014, I thought, ‘Let’s fill a semi.’ Then in 2015, and each year since, we have not only filled two semis, we have spilled out beyond them.”

Items collected were divided among local charities for distribution.

This year, however, Dream Home Charities is switching gears and focusing more on directly helping those in need by adopting families for Christmas.

And when Dream Home Charities reached out to local school principals, teachers, social workers, and other professionals about getting names of families to adopt, the result was more than 100 names in just seven days.

“We are still in shock about how much need there really is,” Gilleland said.

“Along with helping the less-fortunate year round, we also help those who are terminally ill,” she said. “We help with them by providing gas cards, food cards and we have helped with a medicine bill. Everyone’s needs are different, so we view them all case by case.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand throughout the event, and children can leave with a free picture they took with Santa, along with a goody bag. During the morning, attendees can enjoy doughnuts, juice, and milk; the afternoon will offer pizza, cookies, and soda.

“We have also had a few items donated for a raffle that will be held on that day as well,” Gilleland said. “We have several different baskets and items to raffle off, including a $250 Visa card. We are hoping this brings in more people on Dec. 1 because at this moment, donations are the lowest they have ever been.

“Donations are still very much needed. They can be new toys, food, pet food, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items — just about anything you can think of, we have a need for,” she added. “Readers can also make financial donations through our Facebook page, through the mail or by dropping by the office. We are always in need of volunteers as well, and especially throughout the day of the Dec. 1 Fill Santa’s Semis event. And corporate sponsors are always welcome.

In 2017, the nonprofit assisted more than 325 people and an additional 28 terminally ill recipients. This holiday season will add 100 families to those it has assisted in 2018, already at about 650 and 52 terminally ill.

A permanent home for the nonprofit remains on Gilleland’s wishlist for Santa.

“I am just really hoping the community can pull through with donations again this year so we can make so many less fortunate in our community feel important and loved,” she added. “Together we can, and we will, make a difference.”

For more information or to find out how you can help, call Gilleland at (618) 779-0990 or call the Dream Home Realty Centre at (618) 497-4663. Charity vice president Kathy Weaver can also be reached at (618) 535-1142.

