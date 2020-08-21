Drive-through COVID-19 testing will return to Godfrey

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising residents COVID-19 testing will return to Godfrey next week.

He stated the Illinois Department of Public Health pop-up “drive- through” testing unit will be set up similarly as last month’s test on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. All vehicles must enter the substation lot from Lars Hoffman.

The center turn lane of Lars Hoffman will be used as a “vehicle waiting lane” as testing staff directs cars to pull in.

The Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with the Madison County Leadership Council Faith Alliance, Illinois Department of Public Health and local communities like Godfrey to ensure vulnerable and disparate populations are connected with easily accessible community-based testing services.

Testing process:

This is a “drive-up” test, face coverings are still required.

This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed and there is no out-of-pocket expense.

Please bring a photo ID and have a valid phone number so you can be contacted.

Testing available to adults and children older than 6 months.

Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, not a deep swab of the nose and throat. It is not painful.

Results are obtained within one week (because of lab delays)

For questions about the testing go to this Madison County Health Dept website.

