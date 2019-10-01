Driver dies after Alton crash

× Expand crash

The Alton Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that occurred on the parking lot of BP Amoco, at the intersection of Illinois 140 (College Avenue) at Fosterburg Road.

Police were notified of the crash at approximately 7:13 a.m. Tuesday.

After Alton police officers and the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene, they observed the sole occupant of a passenger vehicle, the driver, unresponsive. The doors to the vehicle were locked and the windows were rolled up so a rear window had to be broken to allow entry into the vehicle and tend to the unresponsive driver.

The driver was not showing signs of life, so life-saving measures were performed and the driver was transported to a local Alton hospital. Unfortunately, the driver, who authorities are not identifying at this time, was pronounced dead at the Alton hospital.

Preliminary information obtained was that the driver had been traveling west on Illinois 140, and for reasons unknown, traveled off the right side of the area. The vehicle traveled down and up an embankment, traveling across Fosterburg Road. The vehicle then traveled into the parking lot of BP Amoco, at which point the front end of the vehicle collided with a flatbed trailer, which was parked on this parking lot. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.