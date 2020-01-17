Driver fleeing police crashes into Roxana diner

× Expand crash

A vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man fleeing from police crashed into the Dee-Lux Diner ijn Roxana on Friday, according to Illinois State Police District 11.

The man, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital after the crash at approximately 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of South Old Edwardsville Road and South Central Avenue.

He was driving a white 2015 Buick Regal north on South Central after fleeing from a traffic stop by Roxana police officers. The vehicle did not complete a left turn and hit a utility pole, breaking it in several places. The car continued north and struck the diner, 700 S. Central, causing exterior and interior damage. The restaurant was not open during the crash.