Driver services facilities reopen

White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that driver services facilities statewide are open to serve only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions. Face masks are required. There are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations. White asked those who must visit facilities to be patient amid heavy volume.

Driver’s license/ID card and vehicle registration expirations extended until Oct. 1

White also reminded customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers until Oct. 1, 2020. This extension also covers those who have June and July expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Oct. 1, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.

Heavy customer volume expected; consider online services

White noted that because facilities are expecting heavy customer volume, residents who can conduct business online are strongly encouraged to do so. Residents may go to cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of many online services — such as renewing vehicle registration stickers — from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

Some of these online services include:

renewing a vehicle registration;

obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

obtaining a driving record abstract;

renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program.

For all other services, refer to the various departments on the website.

Protective safety measures

Customers and secretary of state employees will be required to wear face masks. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time.

For drive tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields because of close proximity with the customer inside the vehicle. Customers will be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the drive test.

