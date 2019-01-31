Drivers may encounter Super Bowl patrols

Illinois State Police officials announce enforcement plans for Super Bowl weekend. Troopers statewide will strictly enforce Fatal 4 violations: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt compliance, all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes.

The ISP is urging motorists to celebrate responsibly and make safety their No. 1 priority during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend. During the 52nd Super Bowl weekend in 2018, troopers made about 60 DUI arrests and issued more than 2,300 citations statewide, including approximately 760 speed, 320 seat belt, and 160 alcohol-related citations. During the 2018 Super Bowl weekend, ISP also investigated three alcohol-related crashes and one fatal crash.

Troopers will focus their efforts on the Fatal 4 violations, with an emphasis on identifying impaired drivers and a goal of reducing fatal and injury crashes. Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal crashes and because of this, ISP is encouraging motorists to help keep the roads safe by planning ahead and designating a sober driver, calling a cab, or using a ride-share service such as Uber or Lyft to arrive safely at their destinations.

“Driving under the influence is still the number one cause for traffic crashes and fatalities, during the holidays, and Super Bowl weekend is no different,” ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly said. “Illinois State Police enforcement will be targeting impaired drivers and violators who jeopardize the safety and well-being of fellow motorists on Illinois roadways.”

ISP would like to remind the public to drive sober, don’t speed, limit distractions, and buckle up. The public is asked to watch for vehicles parked or sitting on the side of the road with their hazard lights on. Other drivers should move over if possible, slow down, and give them distance.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter