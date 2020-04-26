Driving in the front lines

× Expand Bus driver Julie Thrasher of Granite City stands next to one of her Madison County Transit buses. Her job is considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public transportation has been deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That has put Madison County Transit bus drivers on the front lines, transporting passengers daily to other essential jobs, or just from point A to point B.

Jule Thrasher, 53, of Granite City, is one of those drivers continuing to work under uncertain conditions every day. It’s been an adjustment for Thrasher and her coworkers. MCT is running a Saturday schedule, meaning buses pick up hourly rather than every half hour. Schedules have changed for drivers, sometimes drastically, under these new conditions.

“It’s been an adjustment for the drivers to have flexible schedules and not the schedules they bid on,” Thrasher said. “Normally we bid on our own schedule, so we’re going with the flow and fitting in where we need to be.”

Thrasher admitted passengers have changed during the pandemic. MCT lost its SIUE student passengers during the campus closure. Also, many of the express passengers are working from home and not riding. It’s free to ride the buses, too.

She drives all over the area transporting passengers and said many have not adhered to wearing masks, taking safety precautions or staying home.

“I would love to say the general public that we pick up adhered to the stay-at-home policy, but they didn’t,” Thrasher said. “They are on and off the buses all day long. It’s supposed to be for essential trips, but it’s not like the company can express what’s essential and non-essential. They can put a list on the bus, but basically the passengers are on and off the bus like there’s not a pandemic going on. It’s a little uncomfortable because we are on the bus with them and the buses have been very active through this whole situation.”

Cleaning procedures have been ramped up during the pandemic. Disinfecting the buses to keep them safe for workers and passengers has been a top priority.

“Before the buses would get cleaned at night, and now we actually have drivers with masks, gloves and protective eyewear go back and wipe the handrails and the seats down,” she said. “Every time we go into the station, we make sure everything gets wiped down. Is it 100 percent? Most likely not, but it’s better than nothing.”

Masks and rubber gloves are available for drivers, but Thrasher said they are not mandatory. Depending on the size of the buses, some of them have cages for drivers to isolate them from passengers.

“We do have new 30-foot buses that have the drivers in a cage and they have a slide glass,” she said. “We’ve still been loading the passengers on the front of the bus. They enter on the front and exit wherever they want to.”

Without the transfer of money and cards to drivers and the additional sanitizing methods, MCT is trying to provide the tools for safe travel, but Thrasher admitted it’s still a scary situation.

“I’d say it’s a fairly safe way to travel; we’re just all unsure right now,” Thrasher said. “You can do what you can to protect yourself, but basically it’s hard to say. It’s just too hard on the brain to constantly fear that every person that comes on my bus may be sick or could get me sick. There’s a point you have to let it go and it’s in God’s hands.

“I just do my job and be as courteous as I can. I had to quit worrying about what could be. It’s too heavy on the mind.”

