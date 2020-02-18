Du Quoin convenience store sells winning lottery ticket

Illinois Lottery

A Du Quoin convenience store sold an $800,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Monday midday drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Du Quoin Market, 129 S. Washington St., in Du Quoin and matched all five numbers — 06 - 20 - 23 - 26 - 45 — to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $8,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until he or she visits one of five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 18,900 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $1,000, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $846,800 this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.

