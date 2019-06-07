Duck Pluckers Ball raises $115,000 for AMH ambulance

× Expand Eileen Petito holds the prized Duck Pluckers Ball puppy, always a crowd favorite.

Thanks to the community’s overwhelming support, Alton Memorial Hospital’s 11th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball raised a record-setting $115,000 on June 1. Mother Nature cooperated, with inclement weather staying south for much of the event at the scenic Nilo Farms in Brighton.

More than 350 people perused the auction items and observed the ever-popular Homer Clark Quail Flush Championship, won for the second consecutive year by Chris Elliot and Eric Williams. An outstanding steak dinner was served up by the Morrison’s Food and Nutrition staff from AMH, followed by a fast-paced auction and the music of the Glendale Riders.

Some auction items included a hunting trip to Ringneck Ranch in Tipton, Kan., a Mississippi River cruise for 12 aboard a 51-foot yacht, with wine and appetizers provided; and a female yellow Lab puppy.

“The event is a testament to strong community support,” AMH President Dave Braasch said. “It is more evidence of the community standing tall to ensure access to the very best emergency medical care and that state-of-the-art ambulances are here when needed.”

Each year, the event raises funds for a new ambulance equipped with Zoll cardiac monitors and Bluetooth technology that allows for EKG testing while the ambulance is on the way to the hospital, saving valuable time and saving lives. During the past 10 years, Duck Pluckers ambulances have made more than 82,000 trips. Out of those, 5,000 patients were treated for chest pain and 450 patients were in cardiac arrest.

“Bluetooth technology allows us to do 12-lead EKGs from anywhere — a home, business or on the road,” AMH EMS manager Jason Bowman said. “The EKG can be transmitted to a doctor at any hospital in the greater Alton area before the patient arrives in the Emergency Department. This critical information helps the doctor determine if the patient is having an active heart attack so treatment can begin immediately on arrival.”

AMH ambulance services, which marked 30 years of service in 2018, cover a 350-square-mile area. The newest state-of-the-art ambulance will be built out and ready for life-saving service this fall.

× Expand Chris Elliot and Eric Williams registered a perfect 25 out of 25 to repeat as winners of the Homer Clark Quail Flush at the 2019 AMH Duck Pluckers Ball.

× Expand More than 350 community members attended the 11th annual Duck Pluckers Ball.