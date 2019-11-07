Duckworth, colleagues introduce legislation to protect military families from deportation

× Expand Veterans

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Wednesday to strengthen military readiness by safeguarding the Parole in Place program, which allows undocumented family members — parents, children, spouses or widowers— of members of the U.S. armed forces and veterans to lawfully remain in the United States in one-year increments. The Military Family Parole in Place Act would require the U.S. secretary of homeland security to grant parole to parents, children, spouses or widowers of service members and veterans who were not dishonorably discharged.

“Our troops serving overseas should be focused on doing their jobs, not worrying about whether their family members will be deported,” Duckworth said. “Ending these deportation protections would be cruel and inhumane and a direct threat to our military readiness, which is why I’m introducing this legislation that would support our men and women in combat by protecting their families from deportation.”

“Our men and women in uniform put everything on the line to serve our country, and we have a moral obligation to support them, as well as their families at home,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation in order to push back against the Trump administration’s harmful, anti-immigrant policies and help ensure that no service member has to worry about their loved ones being deported.”

The Military Family Parole in Place Act permits the secretary of homeland security to maintain discretionary authority to deny parole to family members of service members and veterans, but such action would require the secretary of defense and secretary of veterans affairs to also approve the parole denial. The agencies would then be required to publicly post online all such denials, including a detailed justification for each denial (excluding personally identifiable information).

In July, Duckworth led her Senate colleagues in demanding that the Trump administration reverse course on its reported plans to end the program. Earlier this year, she reintroduced three bills to protect and support veterans and service members. Her proposals — the Veterans Visa and Protection Act, HOPE Act and I-VETS Act — would prohibit the deportation of veterans who are not violent offenders, give legal permanent residents a path to citizenship through military service and strengthen VA healthcare services for veterans.

This legislation has been endorsed by Military Officers Association of America, Veterans for American Ideals, UnidosUS and National Immigration Forum.

“Our association believes we should take care of all our service members and their families regardless of their citizenship status,” said Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins (USAF retired), CEO/president of Military Officers Association of Americans. “Due to current threats to diminish Parole in Place for military families, we are encouraged to see this legislation introduced to include the Department of Defense in the decision process and ensure this policy stays in place, as it is vital to military readiness. Reducing military family separations, removing added stress and distraction from service members, and caring for our nation’s veterans and their families are all tenets MOAA supports.”

“When the women and men protecting the homeland put themselves in harm’s way to defend our freedoms, the last thing they need to worry about is that our bureaucracy could deport their law-abiding family members,” Veterans for American Ideals stated. “Protecting the families of our warfighters allows them to complete their mission more effectively and keep our country safe.”

“This bill ensures that America’s military servicemen and women can continue to serve their nation with distinction,” said Carlos A. Guevara, senior policy adviser of UnidosUS. “Our military service members should be able to count on the support of their families while they serve our great nation. The parole authority in our immigration laws was created precisely for cases of significant benefit to the nation, and it is in all our interests to ensure that military families remain united. This bill provides key safeguards in this respect, and greater oversight as to how the administration has been managing these cases.”

