Duckworth discusses flooding with Alton and Hardin mayors

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on Saturday met with Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Hardin Mayor Dave Hurley to discuss extreme flooding that’s caused extensive damage and economic losses in the area, as well as recovery efforts across the region.

“As Americans, it’s our responsibility to support one another in times of need, especially when our communities are devastated by disasters and severe weather,” Duckworth said. “Flooding across Illinois has devastated so many families, and I will keep working with local leaders like Mayor Walker and Mayor Hurley to do all I can to help provide federal support to repair these affected communities.”

Earlier this month, Duckworth met with Southern Illinois leaders from Alexander, Union, Randolph and Jackson counties to discuss the flooding impact in the region, as well as, along with the Illinois Congressional Delegation, wrote to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s request for a disaster declaration for eligible counties in Illinois affected by significant damage to crops during flooding. Last month, Duckworth and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) introduced the Fairness in Federal Disaster Declarations Act to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster declaration process to make it more transparent and equitable to small and rural communities in larger states like Illinois.

Duckworth also asked for a study on how the federal government is managing flood risk management infrastructure in the Midwest and how the resilience of levees can be increased, and introduced legislation to help cities develop better methods for mapping, understanding and mitigating urban flooding.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter