Duke gifted program recognizes local seventh-grader

PHOTO CREDIT: Chantel Harvey Blake Schaper

Fortitude School seventh-grader Blake Schaper was honored for achieving an exceptional score on the ACT, the same test taken by college-bound high school students.

Schaper qualified for the Grand Recognition Ceremony on the Duke University campus in May. While the in-person ceremonies were postponed this year, Duke TIP (Talent Identification Program) celebrated these students’ academic achievements by providing their families an at-home ceremony toolkit. The highest scorers are invited to a special recognition ceremony, typically hosted at one of two dozen colleges and universities. Schaper will receive a certificate and medals for his achievements and will be invited to attend in-person events in 2021.

To qualify for grand recognition, ACT scores for seventh-graders must be above 28 in science and math and above 30 in English and reading. Schaper, son of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton, was one of five Illinois students to receive Grand Recognition Status through Duke TIP. Schaper took the test at a local testing center.

Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that recognizes academically talented students and provides advanced learning opportunities that foster their intellectual and social growth.

