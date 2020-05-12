EA-WR senior wins Oiler of the Year scholarship

Robinson

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Faculty members select a senior each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

2020 Oiler of the Year winner is Aubrey Robinson. She is involved with Spirit Club, Big Sisters, Freshman Math Tutor, Transition coaching, Special Olympics basketball coaching, volleyball camp volunteering and Special Olympics basketball coaching. She was a standout volleyball and basketball player for EA-WR. She won MVP for both volleyball and basketball during her tenure at EA-WR High School and was a finalist for Athlete of the Year in 2019.

She has been a Renaissance Gold Winner for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance as well as achieving the high honor roll each semester. She was a part of the National Honor Society and a Junior Rotarian. She volunteered for many community organizations like RiverBend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, Riverbend Family Ministries, Pride Inc., Child Advocacy Center, Bethalto Boys and Girls Club, Power of the Giraffe organization and the Community Hope Center.

After graduation, she plans to attend Illinois State University to major in nursing.

