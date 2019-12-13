EA-WR students to the rescue

× Expand photo provided by Jesse Daniels Members of the East Alton-Wood River student council stand in the East Building courtyard with nonperishable items collected by students from Nov. 3-15.

Bags of toiletries, cases of vegetables, boxes of cereal and other nonperishable food items were piled up around a tree in the East Building courtyard like an alternative Christmas scene. Although the items weren’t gifts in the usual sense, they will bring pleasure to those who receive them.

The bags and boxes held the collective efforts of students at East Alton-Wood River High School’s annual food and hygiene product drive. The student council conducted the drive from Nov. 3-15.

This is about the 10th year students have held the collection, Jesse Daniels said. He’s the council’s sponsor, along with Jeni Timmins. Students who donated to the drive were invited to a council-sponsored pizza party.

“This event helps people who are less fortunate than others, those that cannot buy their own food and hygiene products that are essential to them,” said Ethan Miller, a junior and the food drive’s chair.

Miller said the drive was a success because of the support of the student council and the community. He said more cans were collected this year compared to the past couple food drives and students would have donated even without the pizza party incentive.

“The majority of the students at our school donate to good causes, like our blood drive and the canned food drive, which goes back to the community,” Miller said. He said he hopes the next drive will be even better than this year’s.

Community Hope Center in Bethalto picked up the donations. Denise Ukena, assistant executive director, said the amount donated was “tremendous” and filled about eight barrels at the warehouse.

“It is always wonderful to see community coming together to help one another, but there is something really special about seeing young people identify a need and recognize that they have the power to make a difference in someone’s life,” she said. “CHC is grateful to partner with these terrific young people to positively impact our community.”

