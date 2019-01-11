Eagle activity cancelled due to weather

× Expand moose henderson moosehenderson - stock.adobe.com Bald eagle soaring over Alaska Bay near Homer

ALTON - The Jan. 12 Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., and the accompanying Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours have been cancelled due to a forecasted winter storm.

“We are disappointed we have to cancel these events,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “Visitors enjoy seeing the American Bald Eagles up close and personal and then taking the shuttles to find out where they can see eagles in the wild. But due to the heavy snow potential, we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

A new date for the free Eagle Meet and Greet and Eagle Shuttle tour has not been set at this time. Planned Eagle Meet and Greets at the Alton Visitor Center will resume as scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours will also resume on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. Reservations for the Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours is strongly recommended.

Reservations can be made by calling the Alton Visitor Center at (618) 465-6676 or online at VisitAlton.com/Shuttle. Tickets are $5 per person.