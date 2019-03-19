Early-bird registration underway at Lewis and Clark

× Expand Alton High School students

Seniors from district high schools take part in early-bird registration at Lewis and Clark Community College each spring.

Each half-day event typically involves a tour of campus, meetings with advisers, new student orientation and information on L&C student life, then culminates in a free lunch. Students also receive a free L&C t-shirt for participating. Hundreds of students register February through April each year. For more information, call (618) 468-2222.

