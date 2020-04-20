Early No-Shave November supports area businesses

Employees of the Edwardsville Police Department have raised $2,100 in support of the city’s Feed the Community initiative. These funds will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants, which will be delivered to community members in need.

“The Edwardsville Police Department is extremely grateful for the support we have received from our community throughout the years,” a police department press release states. “Much of our community support has come from our local businesses and restaurant owners, who have donated countless meals and other items to our public safety staff.

“The current pandemic has brought economic hardship and stress to many of our local business owners and their employees. Many local restaurants continue to operate, providing our favorite foods and keeping many of their staff working. Their efforts attempt to bring a sense of normalcy to the daily lives of so many who have been impacted by the current situation.

“Members of the Edwardsville Police Department want to show our appreciation to our local restaurant owners and community members by holding a fundraising effort for our annual No Shave November event a bit early this year. Although we will not be sporting beards until November, the funds raised are available now.

“We want to thank our local business owners and the community members of Edwardsville for your continued support of our police department. As always, we will work together through this difficult time.”

For more information, contact Officer Brennan Vahle at (618) 656-2131 or Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 692-7527.

