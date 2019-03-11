Early voting begins March 18

× Expand ballot box

In Madison County, voters don’t have to wait for Election Day.

The county has 10 early voting sites open March 18 to April 1 in Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Highland, Madison, Troy, and Wood River.

Those who don’t want to wait until March 18 can vote early at the Madison County Clerk’s Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday until April 1 at the county’s administration building, 157 N. Main St. in downtown Edwardsville.

Although voter registration has officially ended, residents still can register at the clerk’s office through election day. For more information about grace period registration, call (618) 692-6290.

Once a voter is registered, there is no requirement to re-register unless the voter changes his or her name. Registered voters who move are required to notify the election authority of their new address.

For those who prefer a traditional approach, or don’t have time to vote early, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the April 2 consolidated election.

