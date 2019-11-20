East Alton businessman named airport commissioner

Steve Futrell, owner of E-Rate Funding Solutions LLC in East Alton, has been appointed to serve as commissioner for St. Louis Regional Airport. The Madison County Board selected Futrell to serve until May 2021 to complete the term of Dennis Dubbelde, who passed away Aug. 24.

“I am appreciative of the appointment to the Airport Board of Commissioners,” Futrell said. “As a lifelong resident of the area, I am keenly interested in its economic development. My goal is to take an active role in the vision of the airport authority and to assist in every way possible to implement strategies to realize the vision.”

E-Rate Funding Solutions provides FCC E-Rate and technology consulting services to schools, school districts and libraries nationwide. Before opening the business, he served as chief technology officer for Special School District of St. Louis County and director of technology for St. Louis Public Schools.

Futrell, a Roxana High School graduate, earned a master’s in education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a bachelor of science from Welch College in Nashville, Tenn.

“We are delighted to have Steve’s passion for economic development and professional expertise on the board,” St. Louis Regional Airport Director of Aviation David C. Miller said. “We expect his experience in technology, business and the public sector to be extremely valuable as we continue to expand the airport’s 600-acre business park.”

