East Alton Fire Chief Palmer retiring after 29 years with department

× Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm East Alton Fire Chief Rodney Palmer, who's retiring next month after 29 years with the department.

In reflecting on how he got into the fire service business nearly three decades ago, Rodney Palmer blames his wife, naturally.

Palmer, 55, recently notified East Alton officials of his intent to retire as fire chief. Palmer’s resignation will be on the agenda for acceptance at its next village board meeting.

“I’ve got 29 years in,” he said Monday morning, sitting at his desk in the back of the East Alton Fire Department. “I’ve had a good career. It’s time to move to the next chapter.”

‘It’s my wife’s fault’

A 1981 graduate of Alton High School, Palmer and his wife, Lori, who has been the village clerk since 1997, were married in 1982, and he became a paid-on-call firefighter for a short time in 1984.

“I was driving a truck and I just didn’t have time for it, so I turned my gear in because I didn’t have time for the training and meetings, or the calls,” he said.

Palmer continued driving a tractor trailer for Wood River’s Folsom Distributing until his father-in-law, also an East Alton firefighter, suffered a heart attack and had to leave the department in 1990.

“I was next on the list. I accepted the position and … it’s my wife’s fault,” he joked.

Palmer was hired on as an engineer and worked his way up from there, slowly. He completed the fire science program at Lewis and Clark Community College and was promoted to lieutenant, one of two in the department, in October 2001. Eleven years later, in October 2012, he moved up to captain.

He was promoted to chief in July 2015, after then-chief Randy Nelson became the village’s treasurer. It’s that experience of having risen up through the ranks that Nelson says will be missed most when Palmer retires.

“They’re losing 29 years of invaluable experience,” Nelson said. “In the fire service, experience is critical. Having been through the number of calls, the day to day that you see … going up through the ranks from paid-on-call through fire chief, Rodney served in every rank. He’s seen every aspect of the department and how it operates. You certainly have a unique perspective on that, having served in every position. That goes back to the experience thing, which is absolutely invaluable. It’s something you just can’t replace.”

It’s experience that Palmer said was mostly good, and one upon which he’ll look back fondly.

“I’ve had a great career here,” he said. “I’ve got no regrets in retiring. The village has been good to me.”

He’s also been an asset to the village, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood said.

“To serve 29 years in a public safety capacity is exceptional,” Silkwood said. “It’s a high-stress, high-risk position. Twenty-nine years is an outstanding career, capped off by making it to the position of chief. So, it’s a well-deserved retirement.”

The good, and the bad

Palmer said the thing he’ll miss most about the job is the camaraderie among firefighters. That fraternal bond was on display in recent weeks with the passing of Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering, a former East Alton firefighter who died in the line of duty.

“There is no brotherhood like the fire service,” he said. “When a tragic event happens, you really see that family come together. I think it’s like none other in the country.”

Likewise, Palmer said helping people is an aspect he’ll miss as well.

“It’s nice to be a public servant, be able to help people in their time of need,” he said. “We see people when the world is falling down around them, and no, it’s not our emergency, but we have to deal with it. And part of that is dealing with people and helping them through it.”

And while he’ll look back on most of it fondly, Palmer said he’s still looking forward to some of the benefits of being out of the fire service business.

“I won’t miss being called out in the middle of the night,” he laughed. “And I won’t miss the bad things you see. But that’s probably about it.”

Palmer, village look ahead

As for what he’ll do in the years ahead, Palmer said he’ll probably go back to driving a truck in some capacity, but doesn’t have any concrete plans or next career moves mapped out yet.

In the nearer future, he and Lori are embarking on a vacation next month, and Palmer said he’ll take at least a few weeks off to catch his breath. The couple has two adult children, Nikki Duncan and her husband, Scott; and Nathan Palmer and his wife, Melissa, and four grandchildren.

For the village’s part, Silkwood said it’s his job to recommend to the board of trustees a replacement for Palmer.

“We’ve reached out to our six full-time firefighters and asked them, if they’re interested in the position, to write a letter of interest, and I will interview any and all of them that are interested,” he said. “And we’ll go from there -- if there’s no one interested, then we’ll obviously go outside; if everybody is interested, we’ll see if there’s a fit. It has to work for both of us.”

Silkwood said he would be open to promoting from within or hiring from outside, seeing pros and cons with both.

“There’s some value in having someone inside, but I haven’t ruled anything out,” Silkwood said. “We’ll see who’s interested. Sometimes bringing in new ideas from outside is not a bad thing. But you also have some continuity if you stay on the inside. So, we’ll see.”