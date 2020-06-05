East Alton motorcyclist dies in crash

× Expand crash

An East Alton man died in a two-vehicle crash early this morning.

Illinois State Police District 11 identified the victim as Samuel J. Sparks, 31.

Police say Sparks was driving a 2009 Honda RF450R, a dirt bike motorcycle, south on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive at approximately 12:06 a.m. A 2017 Nissan Frontier driven by Mark A. Randle, 53, of Bethalto, was traveling north on Fosterburg Road and began turning left on Serenity Drive when the motorcycle hit the Nissan’s passenger side.

Sparks was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Randle refused medical attention.

