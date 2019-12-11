East Alton native named SIUE director for University Housing

Sidarous

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple has named Mallory Sidarous as director for University Housing. Sidarous has served as interim director since July and will assume her new role on Jan. 2.

An East Alton native, Sidarous brings more than 11 years of professional experience in higher education to the position. Since 2008, she has served as a member of the University Housing staff in the Central Housing Office. Prior to her interim appointment, Sidarous served as associate director, providing leadership in the areas of occupancy management, financials and marketing.

“Mallory has provided many years of quality service to our campus community, and has been instrumental in creative occupancy solutions and meeting residents’ needs,” Waple said. “During the past few months serving in the interim role, she has exceeded the expectations that were set for her, and I have no doubt she will continue to work collaboratively across campus to ensure students have a positive experience living on campus.”

As an active member of the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International, Sidarous has served in a variety of roles including chair of both the association’s Business Operations Conference and the Marketing and Communications Committee. She has also presented at a variety of regional and national association conferences and authored articles on topics including brand identity, marketing strategies, occupancy management, roommate matching and supervision.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to serve the department in this capacity,” Sidarous said. “The university housing team continues to be creative, innovative, and provide a high quality of care and service in all areas. It is a privilege to work alongside this committed group of individuals who care about students and their success.”

As director of University Housing, Sidarous provides leadership to approximately 80 staff and 160 student employees in three operating units: Residence Life, University Housing Facilities Management and Central Housing. University Housing serves up to 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students and their families in four residence halls and one apartment community.

Sidarous earned a bachelor’s in business from Eastern Illinois University in 2007 and a master’s in business administration from SIUE in 2011.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter