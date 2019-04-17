East Alton research center receives grant to improve wildlife habitat

× Expand Photo by S. Paige Allen, L&C photographer The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.

A Riverbend habitat restoration program is among projects funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

The grant program will provide $283,632 for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Habitat Strike Team for a project to extend the team’s equipment capacity and personnel capabilities to restore and improve habitat across 8,000 acres of the Great Rivers Confluence area within a 90-mile radius of East Alton. This habitat stewardship area has five state parks and three nature preserves. The grantee will provide $300,442 in matching funds.

More than $1.9 million in grants were approved for 13 wildlife habitat projects. The program provides for enhancing game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the grant program comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

