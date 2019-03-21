East Alton senior awarded $10,000 scholarship

Holbrook

High school senior Taylor Holbrook of East Alton has been selected for Western Illinois University’s Centennial Honors Scholarship, which awards $10,000 per year to academically high-achieving students.

High school students with an ACT score of 30 or higher (or SAT equivalent of 1360), and a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, are eligible for the scholarship.

Holbrook plans to be a biochemistry major.

“WIU has the education opportunities I was looking for in a university,” Holbrook said. “I’m looking forward to working with professors and conducting research in my field while I’m at WIU.”

After graduation, Ward intends to pursue a career in healthcare science.

For more information about the Centennial Honors Scholarship, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (309) 298-3100.

Additional scholarship opportunities can be found by visiting wiu.edu/scholarship.

