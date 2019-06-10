East Alton siblings win scholarships from Cystic Fibrosis Association

Gage and Katelyn Booten

The Cystic Fibrosis Association of Missouri, West Plains Chapter, announced Katelyn Booten and Gage Booten, both of East Alton, are winners of Dr. Guillio Barbero’s Memorial Cystic Fibrosis Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. Both were awarded a $1,500 scholarship to be used at the college of their choice.

“Since this program started in 2000, we have had 39 scholarship winners,” said Lois Frazier of the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains. “This scholarship carries more than just money; along with it comes the hopes, dreams, and prayers of all cystic fibrosis victims and their families.”

Katelyn and Gage are the children of Douglas and Kelly Booten.

Katelyn attended East Alton-Wood River High School and graduated in 2019 with a 4.439 grade point average. She was active in Silver Medallion, Illinois State Scholar, RiverBend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, Mannie Jackson Student Leadership Group, Wood River Junior Rotary, Saturday Scholars, National Honor Society, Student Council, Spirit Club, Big Sisters, Transition Coach, Peer Leadership, high honor roll, Renaissance Gold Level winner, WYSE competition team, and Senior Olympiad. She played softball and volleyball and continued to do community service.

She plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for six years and study pharmacy. She would like to do research in developing a cure for Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Gage attended East Alton-Wood River High School and graduated in 2019 with a 4.122 grade point average. He was active in Silver Medallion, National Honor Society, high honor roll, Renaissance Gold Level winner, varsity baseball, WYSE competition team, and Senior Olympiad. He did many hours of community service and played summer baseball on the junior and senior Alton Legion Post 126 baseball team.

He plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey for two years to obtain his associate of science degree and transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue his bachelor’s degree in accounting.

