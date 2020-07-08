East Alton Soap Box Derby Festival canceled

Silkwood

The village of East Alton announces the cancellation of the 2020 Soap Box Derby Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, an annual family tradition, was scheduled for Sept. 12.

“We are saddened to announce the cancellation of the Soap Box Derby,” Mayor Joe Silkwood stated. “It is an event that the village is proud to offer to area children. The public health and safety of the participants, volunteers and spectators is our top priority. We are looking forward to offering this event for years to come and hope to see you and your family next year on Saturday, September 11, 2021.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter