East Alton to raise water, sewer, garbage rates

With costs on the rise, the village of East Alton is raising its rates for water, sewer and garbage service.

Village trustees on Tuesday are expected to vote to increase the rates for all three services, raising the minimum bill from $51.75 every two months to $54 for a two-month bill. The new rates will go into effect June 1, 2019.

“Our costs are increasing,” East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood said. “We run our water, our wastewater and our trash as an enterprise fund, so it should pay for itself. When we have rising costs, we have to pass those along.”

Presently for residential customers, water is $7 for the first 2,000 gallons used and $4.10 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Wastewater service costs $12.75 for up to 2,000 gallons and $1.20 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Garbage and recycling service costs $32. All three services are billed in two-month cycles.

Under the new schedule, water will cost $7.50 for the first 2,000 gallons and $4.25 per each additional 1,000 gallons, sewer will cost $13.50 and $1.25 for the same parameters, respectively, and trash service will cost $33.

Water and sewer rates for the village’s commercial users will go up as well. At present, commercial rates for water and sewer are $16 apiece for the first 4,000 gallons used. For each additional 1,000 gallons, water costs $3.85 and sewer costs $1.80.

As of June 1, water and sewer will each cost $16.50 for the first 4,000 gallons for commercial users. Each additional 1,000 gallons will cost $4 for water and $1.90 for sewer.

The ordinance under consideration Tuesday sets rates for the next four years, with the last rate increase to occur on June 1, 2022. The minimum water and sewer rates for residential customers will increase by $0.50 each year, maxing out at $9 for up to 2,000 gallons of water and $15 for the first 2,000 gallons of wastewater. Trash will increase by $1 every year, ending at $36 by 2022. The minimum bill after June 1, 2022 will be $60 for a two-month cycle.

Likewise, commercial rates for water and sewer service will increase by $0.50 per year, ending at $18 for each service by 2022. The last time the village raised rates was in November 2017, Silkwood said.