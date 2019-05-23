East End Improvement Association seeks volunteers to place flowers on veterans’ graves

In 1868, May 30 was designated for the purpose of decorating the graves of comrades who defended their country. Alton is one of the few places in the United States that has had a parade every year since.

The East End Improvement Association is asking for groups from service organizations, schools, churches and families to help put flowers on the graves of those who have served our country. The association also is seeking females age 10-20 to volunteer for the parade’s Flower Guard.

“Anyone who was in the Flower Guard over the years and would like to help at the cemetery, please call, we would like to hear from you,” the organization stated in a press release.

The service at the cemetery will follow the conclusion of the parade at about 11 a.m. The service will be at the Avenue of Flags on the Homer Adams Parkway side of the cemetery.

The organization is no longer allowed to use artificial flowers in the cemetery. In the past, it did one section only; now it is covering all 3,000-plus graves. Artificial flowers have to be picked up before the grass is cut, necessitating another volunteer call. Organizers are encouraging residents to bring any live-cut flowers they may have in their yards to the parade, to be used along with the flowers being donated by local florists. These will be put on the graves after the service.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter