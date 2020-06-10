Eastbound I-270 ramp to close Saturday

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the eastbound I-270 ramp to Illinois 157 will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and the ramp is expected to be open by 6 p.m. that same day.

This ramp closure will be concurrent with the intermittent I-270 lane closures in effect between Illinois 3 and the I-55/70/270 interchange. These lane closures will continue each weeknight and throughout the weekend for the next few weeks.

These closures are part of a larger resurfacing project that will include additional intermittent lane closures that will start after the Fourth of July weekend. Future press releases will detail these closures.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.