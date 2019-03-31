Eastbound lane closes on River Road in Alton

× Expand This stock photo show a road closed because of floodwaters.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a new lane and road closure because of flooding within District 8: The eastbound right lane of Illinois 100 in downtown Alton has been closed.

The following continue to be closed: Brussels Ferry and Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge, near West Alton, continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes.

In the next 24 hours several additional closures are expected: Illinois 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton and Illinois 100 through Alton.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.