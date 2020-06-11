Eastbound lanes of Illinois 111/140 to close

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent daytime closures of the eastbound lanes of Illinois 111/140 near the intersection of Powder Mill Road beginning on Friday, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by June 18.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

